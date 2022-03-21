PEARSON – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council and a public hearing for the regional plan annual implementation are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24.
The SGRC Council meeting will begin immediately following the public hearing, council representatives said in a statement.
For additional details, visit www.sgrc.us.
The meeting will be held at The Venue, 319 Albany Ave. W.
The meetings are open to the public.
