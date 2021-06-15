VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Committee Council meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24. 

The meeting will be hybrid: in-person at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission office, 1937 Carlton Adams Drive, or via Zoom teleconference, council representatives said in a statement. 

An executive committee meeting will be held prior to the council meeting at 10 a.m.. Both meetings are open to the public. 

To join the meeting via Zoom: 

Representatives instruct to call in at least five minutes before the meeting. 

Dial: 1 (301) 715-8592

Meeting Number (access code): 464 792 3996

Meeting Password: 759721

Remember to mute phone. 

If needing assistance calling into the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you