VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Committee Council meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24.
The meeting will be hybrid: in-person at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission office, 1937 Carlton Adams Drive, or via Zoom teleconference, council representatives said in a statement.
An executive committee meeting will be held prior to the council meeting at 10 a.m.. Both meetings are open to the public.
To join the meeting via Zoom:
Representatives instruct to call in at least five minutes before the meeting.
Dial: 1 (301) 715-8592
Meeting Number (access code): 464 792 3996
Meeting Password: 759721
Remember to mute phone.
If needing assistance calling into the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.
