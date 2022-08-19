PEARSON – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council and a public hearing for the regional plan five-year update are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
The SGRC Council meeting will begin immediately following the public hearing. For additional details, visit www.sgrc.us.
The meeting will be held at The Venue, 319 Albany Ave. W.
The meetings are open to the public, council representatives said in a statement.
