VALDOSTA – A call-in meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Executive Committee is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
A call-in meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, these meetings will be held via teleconference, council officials said in a statement.
To participate in the live meetings, call the number listed below and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Call in at least five minutes before meeting time. Callers should mute their phones.
The meeting will be held via teleconference.
Dial in: (301) 715-8592
Meeting number (access code): 464 792 3996
Meeting password: 759721
The meetings are open to the public. If needing assistance, calling in to the teleconferences, contact Kim Vining at (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.
