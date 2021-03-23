VALDOSTA – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council and a public hearing for the regional plan annual implementation are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25. 

The SGRC Council meeting will begin immediately following the public hearing, council officials said in a statement. 

For additional details, visit www.sgrc.us.

The meeting will be held via teleconference.

Dial in: (301) 715-8592

Meeting number: 464 792 3996

Meeting password: 759721

The meetings are open to the public.

