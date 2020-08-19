VALDOSTA – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission executive committee and a public hearing for the regional plan annual implementation are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
The executive committee meeting will begin immediately following the public hearing, committee members said in a statement.
The meetings are open to the public.
The meeting will be held via teleconference:
Dial: 1-510-338-9438
Meeting Number (access code): 142 234 0865
Meeting Password: 1725
For additional details, visit: www.sgrc.us.
