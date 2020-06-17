VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission nomination committee will hold a call-in meeting 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, immediately followed by an executive committee meeting.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference. To participate in the live meeting, call the number listed below and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Please call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
Dial: 1-510-338-9438
Meeting umber (access code): 126 131 4355
Meeting Password: 1725
Please mute your phone.
The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance calling in to the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097, or email: kvining@sgrc.us.
