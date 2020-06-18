VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold a call-in meeting 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference, according to a statement from the council. To participate in the live meeting, call the number listed below and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Organizers urge people to call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
Dial: 1-510-338-9438
Meeting umber (access code): 126 937 9658
Meeting Password: 1725
Please mute your phone.
This meeting is open to the public.
If needing assistance calling in to the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or email: kvining@sgrc.us.
