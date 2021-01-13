VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold a call-in meeting, 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, this meeting will be held via teleconference. To participate in the live meeting, call the listed number and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
Dial: 1 (301) 715-8592
Meeting Number (access code): 690 850 7970
Meeting Password: 772766
Mute phones.
The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance calling in to the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.
