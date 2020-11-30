VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold a call-in meeting, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, and 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference, council representatives said in a statement.
To participate in the live meeting, call the number and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Representatives said to call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
Dial: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting number (access code): 690 850 7970
Meeting Password: 772766
Mute phone.
This meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance calling into the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.
