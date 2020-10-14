VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold a call-in meeting, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
To participate, call the number listed and enter the meeting number and password when prompted, commission members said in a statement.
Call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
Dial: 1-510-338-9438.
Meeting Number (access code): 126 323 2337.
Meeting Password: 1725.
Mute phones.
The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance call in to the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097.
