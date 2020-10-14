VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold a call-in meeting, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. 

To participate, call the number listed and enter the meeting number and password when prompted, commission members said in a statement. 

Call in at least five minutes before the meeting time. 

Dial: 1-510-338-9438.

Meeting Number (access code): 126 323 2337.

Meeting Password: 1725.

Mute phones. 

The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance call in to the  teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you