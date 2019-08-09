Refinancing saves SGMC $29 million

VALDOSTA — The Hospital Authority and Lowndes County Commission worked together Friday morning to save South Georgia Medical Center $29.3 million.
County Chairman Bill Slaughter and Authority Chairman Sam Allen led two joint meetings to approve the final steps of refinancing revenue certificates originally issued by the hospital in 2011. The county essentially helped refinance some of the authority’s debt, which will create significant savings for the hospital, officials said.
In 2011, the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County issued revenue certificates, which are similar to bonds and entered into an intergovernmental contract with the county, providing additional security for the 2011 certificates.
To refinance the 2011 certificates, the authority issued refunding revenue certificates, which means the hospital will pay a lower interest rate. This also means the county will back the hospital's obligations in the event the hospital can't meet its obligations.
Slaughter called this refinancing a win-win.
"There were savings for Lowndes County, and there were savings for South Georgia Medical Center too," Slaughter said.
Not only did this save the hospital millions, it also improved its finance rating score with Moody's and S&P Global, which took a hit during the fallout with former SGMC chief executive officer C. Ross Berry and challenges to the hospital's accreditation.
Allen said SGMC will be able to use these savings to benefit patients by putting more money back into the hospital. Without this money, the hospital would have remained where it was, paying higher rates and not being able to make certain necessary upgrades.
"Without the county's backing we would not be able to look at these other projects, so the outlook for us economically is looking good," Allen said.
The county understands the possible risk of backing the hospital, Slaughter said.
If SGMC fails to make its payments, the responsibility would fall on county taxpayers, but Slaughter said they are preparing for that possibility.
"We're confident it won't happen, but we will be prepared in the event that it does," Slaughter said. "We won't just sit back, but we don't see any issues like that."
