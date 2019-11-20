MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – In their plastic bags and cardboard boxes, the kids at the Moody Air Force Base youth center twirled and strutted as they participated in a recent fashion show and science fair.
For three weeks, the kids were tasked with crafting recyclable attire and projects which they showcased to parents and community leaders earlier this month.
The Third Annual Recycling Science Fair was a partnership between the center’s school age program and the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron.
With a robotic event theme, some participants showed their best robot moves as they walked in front of a crowd of supporters clapping and encouraging them.
Others focused on controlling emotions through their own version of the film, “The Emoji Movie.”
Magician Timothy Wenk wowed the little kids with tricks teaching the importance of recycling.
Elvis Lane, who works with the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron in the environmental section, said he believes children understand the need to recycle even at the age of 5.
“The way the landfill’s filled up and the way we get rid of our trash, they need to know at a young age that there’s alternate ways to get rid of stuff instead of throwing it away in a regular dumpster,” he said.
Jodi Stagner, school age coordinator, said the entire event afforded children a more in-depth education and hands-on learning concerning staying free and recycling.
“Just the recycle fashion show, any time that they have that hands-on learning experience where they can create their own and show off, then they love it,” she said.
Near the fair’s conclusion, Lt. Col. Eric Rosenlof and Col. Brian Stumpe presented awards for most knowledgeable, most challenging and most creative.
Alexander Thornton received most knowledgeable.
The 5-year-old worked on his robot with his dad, TSgt. Matthew Thornton. The opportunity provided bonding time between father and son.
“I had him draw it out first to get a general idea of what he wanted to make of his robot, and then we started to find stuff that we had in the garage and then we put it together,” Matthew Thornton said.
Their robot was comprised of cardboard, aluminum cans, a straw and a plastic cap from a Glade plug-in.
The most challenging award was given to Gabriel Rodriguez and Christian Lewis. Izabella Salas received most creative.
Participation medals were given to all of the kids, and even Rosenlof and Stumpe were presented with participation medals to their surprise.
Judges were Lt. Col. Jessa Kling, CMSgt. Claudia Carcamo, Sunny Stumpe, Angela Rosenlof and Naomi Hendricks.
Students gathered with their family members after the fair for refreshments.
