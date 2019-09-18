VALDOSTA — Twenty roles. Forty-eight costume changes. Two actors.
Brock Gilliard and Clay Lee are the souls of the population of Tuna, the smallest town in Texas. A town that exists again on the stage of The Dosta Playhouse in Downtown Valdosta.
They play 10 roles each and bring the Fourth of July shenanigans of the Tuna population to life.
Theatre Guild Valdosta opens "Red, White and Tuna" next week. The comedy is third play in the four-part "Tuna" series, said Lu Williams, show director. In past seasons, Theatre Guild presented "Greater Tuna" (2011) and "A Tuna Christmas" (2014) by playwrights Jaston Williams, Joe Spears and Ed Howard.
Lee performed in both past "Tuna" shows and Gilliard directed "A Tuna Christmas."
Williams said she wanted them both for "Red, White and Tuna," which marks the long-time Theatre Guild producer's debut as a director.
"I said I'll direct and you're going to do it," Williams said, laughing, of her conversation with Lee about their involvement in the show. "I said OK, if these two are in it."
"She made me do it," Lee said with a cocked eyebrow, while dressed as the hippie Amber Windchime. "Now, she probably regrets it."
With exception of Lee not shaving his beard for play photos — a shave is a must considering about half of his characters are women, Williams said she has no regrets. More than a week prior to opening night, Lee and Gilliard are well rehearsed in their lines and characters.
Unlike most shows, full costume rehearsals don't start a couple nights prior to opening night for a "Tuna" show. Costume rehearsals start nearly two weeks prior to opening night.
They must.
Lee has 26 costume changes during the performance, Williams said. Gilliard has 22.
There are twice as many dressers for "Tuna" than performers. Ken Hawley, Chani Cochran, Carol Faith Warren and Alijah Patterson are tasked with seeing that Gilliard and Lee are dressed and back on the stage to play the right character, scene after scene after scene. And to ensure, as Heather Dowdy, assistant director and stage manager, said, "we don't send them back on stage naked."
Dowdy led a tour back stage where shirts, dresses, shoes, hats, body suits and wigs are strategically placed, hung and mounted at stations stretching from one side of the set to the other behind the scenes. Storage bins hold numerous props for the characters.
During the next week, the dressers will work to get Lee and Gilliard dressed and back on stage as the proper character, in the proper place, in less and less time.
By next week, everybody should know who's who and who's where and where is Tuna, a funny little Texas town once again in the heart of Downtown Valdosta.
THE CAST: Brock Gilliard, Clay Lee.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Lu Williams, director; Heather Dowdy, assistant director and stage manager; Patti Cook Robertson, producer, program designer; Ken Hawley, Chani Cochran, Carol Faith Warren and Alijah Patterson, dressers; Johnathan Cooks, light and sound board operator; Grant Brown, John Mitchell, Clay Lee, Brock Gilliard, Heather Dowdy, Lu Williams, set construction; Eva Cobb & Grant Brown, scenic artists.
SHOWTIME
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents "Red, White and Tuna."
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 26-28; 3 p.m., Sept. 29; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3-5.
Ticket: $20.
More information, reservations: Call (229) 247-8243; or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com
Note: Opening night, Sept. 26, is buy one, get one free ticket night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.