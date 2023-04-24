VALDOSTA – Valdosta State football put a red and black bow on its spring season with its annual spring game Friday evening.
Unlike head coach Tremaine Jackson’s first spring game, Friday’s scrimmage didn’t end in a tie as Red defeated Black 28-24.
After the game, Jackson jokingly said, “We weren’t gonna have a tie. We’d be out here all night.”
“I’m proud of our fight,” Jackson said. “There’s been a lot of different adversity to happen this spring – guys injured, guys out, guys having to step up, and we just keep fighting. That’s a different attitude. I don’t like spending a lot of time on what was, but that’s just different than when we first got here. A lot of guys came in tonight and stepped up that hadn’t played a lot of reps in spring ball. I’m really excited about the growth on defense. I think both defenses on each team tonight played extremely well for the most part. We gave up some big plays, but I think we’re talented on offense too.
“I’m really proud of our growth and proud of our coaches for going to get better players. We took a lot of criticism and coaches just kept fighting, kept going to get great kids, great academic kids and good people. I’m really excited about where we’re going. Not anywhere near where we need to be, but so, so far – leaps and bounds – beyond where we were, so we want to be able to build on that.”
Junior quarterback Sammy Edwards hit senior wide out Jerson Jacques on an 11-yard strike in the end zone for the go-ahead score with 13 seconds left.
With a final drive to attempt to steal the win, the Black team led by redshirt sophomore Seth Smith wasted little time getting into scoring range.
Smith hit Justin Jeffery for an 18-yard gain and a first down, but was sacked on first-and-goal from the 7.
With 2 seconds remaining, Smith fired to his right to running back Bubba Nettles, who made an effort toward the end zone but was forced out at the 4-yard line as time expired.
RUNNING BACKS SHOW OUT
After losing running backs Seth McGill and the school’s all-time leading rusher Jamar Thompkins, the running back position was a question mark heading into the spring.
Friday’s spring game began answering that question.
Between the Black team’s Bubba Nettles and Red team back Bud Chaney, the two combined for three touchdowns and offered up some long runs to spark the offense.
Other running backs figure to factor into the Blazers’ backfield this season as local products Tan Gelin and Travis Tisdale have gotten some time. Eric Watts, Andrew Carner and Shun Kimbrough are potential difference makers as well.
“We’re trying to replace two really good backs in this program’s history,” Jackson said. “To see a lot of guys touch the ball, we’ll look at it but I was pleased. Certainly not the yardage they would want, but to spring some big runs and to have some cuts there, I’m really excited about that group. and here’s the deal, we’ve got more guys on the way. We’re going to have to try to find enough balls for all these guys, man. Again, I can’t say enough how proud I am of this football team. I’m just proud of them.”
FALL BRAWL
Throughout the spring, the burning question for the Blazers is who will start at quarterback in the fall.
In the team’s April 1 scrimmage, Sammy Edwards led the first team offense, while newcomer Darius Ocean led the second unit and Seth Smith was third-string.
On Friday, Edwards led the Red team and Ocean led the Black team. However, it was Smith who made the strongest case for the job.
The Red team opened with Edwards being sacked for a turnover on downs, while Ocean’s first drive with the Black team began with a sack, an incompletion and a pick-six as safety Jordan Billups stepped in front of Justin Jeffery to pick off the pass and roll 40 yards for a touchdown to put Red ahead 14-7 with 2:11 left in the first half.
Following a muffed punt return by the Red team, the Black team set up at the 12 with 59 seconds left. A pass interference call moved the Black team down to the 2 and Ocean found Jeffery in the end zone to tie the game at 14 with 59 seconds remaining.
In the second quarter, Edwards threw an interception of his own on a wild play as the ball went off the leg of the intended receiver and into the hands of Montae Boyd with 18 seconds left before the half.
Smith, while not completely flawless, looked the most comfortable of the three QBs – showing good chemistry with sophomore receiver Ted Hurst, Jeffery and others in his time on the field.
“Coming in the summer last year, I’d played a lot of football but Coach Bowie’s offense, I felt like I was a little in over my head to be honest,” Smith said. “Now that I’ve been in it for a full season and now have gone through 15 spring practices, I feel more comfortable than I’ve ever been playing quarterback so it’s a lot of fun.
“It’s just great. Every guy in that room – Sammy, Ocean, Trent (Townsend) – we push each other every day to be better and there’s no animosity or anything. We’re all great friends. We get after each other in meetings and in the lifts and everything. We’re just pushing each other to make each other better and we’ve been doing that all spring and I’m looking forward to carrying on to this summer.”
Each quarterback brings a different skillset to the position. Edwards has the size, arm strength and athleticism to be a dual threat while the left-handed Ocean is an electric athlete in the mold of former Blazer quarterback Ivory Durham. Smith, as Edwards pointed out in early April, has the highest football IQ of the group to go along with solid arm strength, ball security and a better grasp of offensive coordinator Rick Bowie’s style of air raid offense.
“I keep telling people, Seth Smith just keeps creeping along, keep fighting, but I’m proud of all three of them,” Jackson said. “They played with different offensive line rotations so they didn’t get a chance to get consistent O-lines and that matters when you’re playing offense. They just all responded and adapted and did what they were supposed to do and again, they kept fighting.
“This battle is going to go into fall camp. We can’t figure it out right now. Too many guys do too many different things well. We’ll get it worked out, but really excited. Not many people have one quarterback. We feel like we have three. We feel good about them all, but we’ll pick a starter when that time comes.”
DEEP THREAT DEPTH
The Blazers have also added reinforcements out wide to compliment returning receiving leader B.K. Smith and standout underclassman Ted Hurst. Justin Jeffery emerged as a target for the Black team Friday, as did Psaveon Reaves, Council Allen, Noel Patterson and Jerson Jacques.
When asked what he saw from his receiving corps, Jackson pointed to the size, athleticism and technical skills it possesses.
Jackson also pointed to the new leadership the receivers are under with incoming wide receivers coach Pat Brown, who replaces Brandon Johnson-Farrell on Jackson’s staff.
“Bigger guys now, guys that can run, guys that can make the tough catch. Jerson Jacques reached up and snatched a couple balls out of the air. I’m really excited about that group too,” Jackson said. “If I could describe our team right now, it would just be better, and that’s one of the areas that we’re better at. and they compete.
“They’ve got a new position coach. I thought Coach Brown did a really good job in a really short time when he got here. We’re really excited about that group and we’ve got more guys on the way. B.K. Smith was part-time this semester. He’s our leading receiver. He’ll be back now. I thought we got the work that we needed to get at that position.”
BLACK SWARM BACK?
Much maligned last season, and rightfully so, was the Blazers’ defense. The Blazers allowed 250.4 yards rushing per game last season and surrendered 37 points per game on average in Jackson’s inaugural season leading the Blazers.
On Friday night, the Blazers swarmed to the ball, got to the quarterback often and got two takeaways through the air.
“We can run now and I think, if you don’t notice anything else, the way that they swarmed to the football on both teams was way different than what we’ve seen,” Jackson said of the defense. “I looked up and I thought they were coming after me. They run better and again, we’ve got more guys on the way.
“They hit people. They like to hit people and they celebrate with one another when they hit people and Valdosta State is gonna play defense. I made that promise when I got here. We’re gonna do that. People need to get ready for that because I really like the group and I like what’s coming.”
