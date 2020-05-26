VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross offers safety tips for the summer months during a pandemic.
If a community is reopening, know what precautions to take in public settings.
Keep at least six feet between yourself and others.
Wear cloth face coverings, especially in crowded areas. Don’t place them on children younger than 2.
Help limit risk by taking steps to reduce the number of places to visit and exposure to other people.
Order food and other items for home delivery or curbside pickup, if possible.
Visit the grocery store and other stores in person only when necessary.
Stay at home if sick
Many public pools and beaches may be closed this summer. Follow the guidance of state and local officials.
Make sure the area is designated for swimming. Once there, maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water. "If you don’t think your child can do this, come up with another activity," Red Cross officials said in a statement.
Wear face coverings on land, especially when physical social distancing is difficult. Do not wear them in the water as it may be difficult to breathe.
Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.
A kiddie or inflatable pool can be a great way to have fun but be sure to provide constant supervision to children in and around the water, Red Cross officials said.
Have swimming skills and know how to help others. Achieve the skills of water competency: be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely.
Download the Red Cross Swim App and take the new free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course.
Around the pool, have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.
Don’t swim alone and only swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble. Don’t go in. "You could become a victim yourself," Red Cross officials said.
Constantly supervise children around water and avoid distractions. If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers.
In group situations, designate a water watcher whose sole responsibility it is to oversee the activity in the water.
If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability
Summer is a popular time for grilling family meals at home. Yet grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this:
Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
Make sure everyone, including children and pets, stay away from the grill.
Keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire.
Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.
Give blood, platelets or plasma. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information or to schedule your donation.
