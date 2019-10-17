VALDOSTA — Although most quakes in this country happen in Alaska and California, earthquakes can occur anywhere. The most earthquake-prone areas include Charleston, S.C., eastern Massachusetts, the St. Lawrence River area and the central Mississippi River Valley.
And Georgia is also at risk, according to the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross encourages people to participate in the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill this Thursday, Oct. 17.
"The American Red Cross urges everyone to practice drop, cover and hold on at work, home or in the office – to be better prepared for the next earthquake," Red Cross officials said.
Many Atlanta residents were awakened by a 4.4 magnitude quake in December 2018 and dozens have occurred in the last few decades, in part due to the Brevard Fault Line that runs from Blue Ridge to Marietta.
"Earthquakes are not something we think about too often in Georgia but I experienced one in my very own home and it was unsettling," said Leigh Brock-Barba, Red Cross executive director for Northwest Georgia. "Everyone should to talk to their family about what to do in the event of an earthquake and take the steps necessary right now, to be prepared."
Last year, more than 8,500 youth in Georgia were reached with lifesaving emergency preparedness skills, through the Pillowcase Project.
This week, in alignment with the 2019 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill, a special earthquake-themed presentation will occur at Davis and Dade elementary schools in Trenton. More than 160 more youth are expected to be reached with lifesaving emergency preparedness skills and information.
EARTHQUAKE SAFETY Earthquakes strike suddenly, without warning and can occur at any time of the year, day or night. During an earthquake, do not try to move around. Drop, cover and hold on. Try to protect your head and torso. If you are sitting at a desk or table, get under it. Otherwise drop wherever you are.
• If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on. Protect your head with a pillow.
• If you are inside, stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. When it is, use stairs rather than the elevator in case there are aftershocks, power outages or other damage.
• If you are outside, find a clear spot (away from buildings, power lines, trees, streetlights) and drop to the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.
• If you are in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible. Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then, drive carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.
• If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris. Landslides are often triggered by earthquakes.
Download the free Red Cross First Aid App for instant access to expert first aid advice right at your fingertips. Use the free app Emergency for tips on what to do before during and after an earthquake and other disasters. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
