VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.
The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double during the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S., Red Cross officials said in a statement. Convalescent plasma products are being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19, Red Cross officials said. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.
The need for blood donations remains high, they said. The Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross.
"Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again," Red Cross officials said.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
People who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon, Red Cross officials said. Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Valdosta
– Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
– 1-5 p.m., Aug. 11: Perimeter Road Baptist Church, 4091 Inner Perimeter Road.
– 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 21: Westside Elementary School, 2470 James Road.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
