VALDOSTA – Starting this week, the American Red Cross is testing for COVID-19 antibodies in all blood and platelet donations, according to a statement from the agency.
The testing will help donors discover if they’ve been exposed to the virus and have produced antibodies regardless if they show symptoms or not, according to a statement.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors. If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross biomedical services.
Samples taken at the time of the donation are used and sent to a lab for routine infectious disease testing, according to the Red Cross.
Officials state “a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity."
Results are available within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross blood donor app or in the donor portal at redcrossblood.org.
Officials note “the test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration” and states the testing is not being completed for diagnostic purposes.
Anyone who donates blood through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, according to the Red Cross.
The agency asks anyone believing they are ill to postpone donating. Precautions are in place for blood drives and donation centers.
The Red Cross states: “A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.”
RapidPass is available for a pre-donation reading and an online healthy history questionnaire the day of the donation prior to arriving to the blood drive. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for instructions.
Appointments for donating can be made on the blood donor app, at redcrossblood.org, enabling the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device and by calling (1-800) 733-2767.
