VALDOSTA – As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation.
The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them, organization representatives said in a statement.
While summer winds down, "the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand," representative said. "In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families."
Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank you, people who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
People who come to give blood Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Blood donation opportunities:
Lowndes
2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1: Abundant Life Church of God, 3419 Knights Academy Road.
1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2: Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 15: Blanton & Griffin Insurance, 2314 N. Patterson St.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
