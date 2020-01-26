VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross of South Georgia office is opening its doors to the public this week.
A Volunteer Open House is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the multipurpose room of the Valdosta City Hall annex, 300 N. Lee St.
Residents will learn about volunteer opportunities with the agency and hear testimonials from volunteers.
Terri Jenkins, executive director, said the purpose of the open house is to recruit volunteers and community partners.
“Volunteers make up 95% of the Red Cross workforce and they are willing to get up at 3 a.m. to help people. I truly appreciate the wonderful volunteers in the South Georgia region who unselfishly give their time,” she said.
“We respond daily to home fires and we are already prepping for hurricane season, which begins June 1, so more volunteers are needed in various capacities.”
A short presentation will be given to detail Red Cross services such as disaster relief.
Jenkins said several positions are available including administrative workers, board members and disaster responders.
There is no requirement to pre-register and refreshments will be served.
The local Red Cross was chartered in 1917 and serves 20 counties with an estimated population of 445,000 residents.
“Today, the American Red Cross of South Georgia is hard at work in our community daily bringing help and hope to neighbors in need,” Jenkins said.
“With the same passion and commitment as our volunteer founders, we’re empowering a new generation to prevent, prepare for and cope with emergencies that devastate homes, threaten lives and separate loved ones.”
Volunteers assist with families who have been either affected or displaced due to disasters ranging from home fires to tornadoes and hurricanes.
Call (229) 242-7404 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or email Terri.Jenkins@redcross.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.