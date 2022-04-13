NAHUNTA — The American Red Cross of Georgia has moved from immediate disaster response to helping people impacted by a series of storms that swept across South Georgia last week make a healthy long-term recovery.
During the weekend, surveying teams across the state conducted 242 damage assessments in four days, Red Cross representatives said in a statement. They uncovered 102 destroyed, or majorly damaged, properties, and pointed residents to available resources.
The Red Cross has provided assistance to people in Bibb, Bleckley, Bryan, Dodge, Houston, Taylor, Thomas, Troup, Twiggs and Wilcox counties. Several neighboring counties also reported scattered damage. One unconfirmed fatality has been reported, along with 15 injuries.
In response to this destruction, the American Red Cross of Georgia increased its deployed staff and volunteers to 60 people, 30 of whom are virtual, representatives said. Their goal is to continue helping displaced residents and to finish surveying damage.
The Red Cross is committed to helping those impacted by a disaster take their next steps, provide additionally recovery resources, and help them to their new normal. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible through the generosity of the community. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767).
