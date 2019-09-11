VALDOSTA — As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, blood and platelet donors are urged to give when it’s safe to travel to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts, according to South Georgia-based Red Cross officials.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most, officials said.
Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets and replenish the blood supply. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian, officials said. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster, they said.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Valdosta:
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
7:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Sept. 18, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Sept. 19, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Sept. 20, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 7:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Sept. 21, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Sept. 23, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 24, Valdosta State University Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Sept. 24, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Sept. 25, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Sept. 26, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Sept. 27, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 7:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Sept. 28, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Sept. 30, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Oct. 1, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Oct. 2, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Oct. 3, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 7:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Oct. 5, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Oct. 7, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Oct. 8, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 12:30-7:15 p.m., Oct. 9, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Oct. 10, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Oct. 11, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
— 7:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Oct. 12, Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in, Red Cross officials said.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements, they said.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
