VALDOSTA – A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped, American Red Cross representatives said.
Today, blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
March is Red Cross Month and the Red Cross is observing blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
To donate blood, visit Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
