VALDOSTA – Give blood July 1-31 and earn a chance to win an epic prop replica giveaway from "Wonder Woman 1984" scheduled Oct. 2 for theaters.
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges. Red Cross officials said in a statement. Despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be cancelled as locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location, they added.
As part of the move-related partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an "epic prop replica giveaway" from "Wonder Woman 1984" to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury.
Donors from July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win the movie prop replica package, which includes Wonder Woman's golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets, Red Cross officials said.
Now is the time to help patients fight back. People who are feeling well can make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross biomedical services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, July 6-20 in the surrounding area:
Valdosta
– Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A, is open at various times and dates.
– 10 a.m.-3 p.m., July 28: Salvation Army Corps & Community Center, 320 Smithland Place.
– 2-8 p.m., July 29: Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
Hahira
– 2-6 p.m., July 16: Hahira Community, 102 Owens St.
"Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control," Red Cross officials said regarding COVID-19. "Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance."
In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age – 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
