Red Cross installs fire alarms

VALDOSTA – American Red Cross is installing 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities in May.
In partnership with Lowndes County Fire Rescue, the South Central Georgia chapter of American Red Cross kicked off the Sound the Alarm campaign during the weekend in Valdosta.
The Sound the Alarm campaign includes volunteer training, followed by smoke alarm installations in homes where volunteer teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.
Terri Jenkins, executive director, American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, said, “The Red Cross responds to more home fires than any other type of disaster. Our annual Sound the Alarm event aims to reduce the number of lives lost through home fires by installing free smoke detectors.”
On Saturday, American Red Cross chapters in Augusta and Savannah also partnered with area fire departments and community volunteers.
During May, nine communities in Georgia will host events with a goal of installing 1,625 alarms statewide.
“It is rewarding to know that you are potentially saving lives when you install detectors and educate families,” Jenkins said. “We are also happy to be back in the community, as this is our first in-person event since the pandemic.”
According to Jenkins, volunteers and Lowndes County Fire Rescue will install 500 free smoke detectors.
In addition to the installation, volunteers are able to test and replace current smoke detectors, as well as develop a fire escape plan to identify two escape exits.
