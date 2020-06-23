VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, Mathis Auditorium conference room, 2300 N. Ashley St.

All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and results will be available through the Red Cross App and www.redcrossblood.org in seven to 10 days, Red Cross representatives said in a statement. 

All presenting donors will receive free sandwich coupon from Jimmy John's, they said.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and make an appointment online using sponsor code: COV.

