HAHIRA – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 29, Hahira Historical Society, 116 E. Lawson St.
All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and results will be available through the Red Cross App and www.redcrossblood.org in seven to 10 days, Red Cross representatives said in a statement.
"Special thanks to our generous partners at Amazon," according to the statement. "To thank you for coming to give blood June 1-30, we will send you a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email."
Visit RedCrossBlood.org and make an appointment online using sponsor code: Hahira.
