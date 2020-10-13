VALDOSTA – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets.
In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15 through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane, Red Cross officials said in a statement.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall, Red Cross officials said. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross offers a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card to five winners. Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
"Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions," Red Cross officials said. "Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus."
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation, Red Cross officials said.
"Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance," they said. "Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance."
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31 in the local area:
Valdosta
Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A; check for varying times and dates.
1- 6 p.m., Oct. 21: Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave.
3-7 p.m., Oct. 30: Valdosta State University Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.
Lake Park
3-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16: Grassy Pond Club House, 5360 Grassy Pond Road.
