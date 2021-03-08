VALDOSTA – Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
The Red Cross urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait, Red Cross officials said in a statement.
Every day, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
To donate blood, visit Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
