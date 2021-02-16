VALDOSTA – A blood drive hosted later this month will promote sickle cell awareness, according to organizers.
A blood drive benefitting the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Mildred Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St.
Terri Jenkins, Red Cross regional executive director, said the local chapter strives to educate people about sickle cell.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. People will be able to see their results via the Red Cross application and on redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting, according to organizers.
A $5 Amazon gift card will be emailed to donors who give blood throughout February, organizers said. There are restrictions, they said.
Appointments can be made by entering Mildred Hunter online at redcrossblood.org.
