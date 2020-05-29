VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red Cross officials ask healthy people who are feeling to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
"In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis," Red Cross representatives said in a statement. "At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need."
People who give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. And thanks to Amazon, people who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15 in the surrounding area:
Hahira
11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 13: Community Club House, 4705 Crescant Ct
Valdosta
Various dates and times: Valdosta Blood Donation Center, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
