VALDOSTA – The Mental Wealth Center offers a record restriction and career event in July.
MWC prepares for its second annual record restriction and career fair event for Friday, July 29.
JaTariya Thomas, Mental Wealth Center co-owner, said, “It is such an amazing feeling to be able to facilitate a second record restriction event for our community. The impact that an event like this brings to our community is immeasurable.”
MWC hosted the first event in July 2019, helping more than 300 individuals get their records restricted.
"Getting your record restricted in Georgia is the same thing as getting it expunged," organizers said. "Because the term 'expunged' suggests that your record would be completely removed or destroyed, Georgia changed the term in 2013. However, nothing about the process changed.
"Record restriction simply means that you can get the records on your official criminal history report restricted from public view. In this case, they’ll only be accessible to law enforcement for criminal justice purposes. Unfortunately, this process does not happen automatically, and records can only be restricted if you and your situation qualify."
In August 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp expanded access to restriction and sealing of convictions in Georgia, allowing people the opportunity to restrict certain convictions after a period of time, organizers said. The new law allows an individual to petition the court to restrict and seal up to two misdemeanor convictions from their record and almost any offense that has been pardoned from their criminal history.
“We know that we all make mistakes. But when you are charged with a crime, it can feel like your life has turned upside down. And even if your case has been dismissed or you plead guilty as a first-time offender, that charge can follow you around for the rest of your life. You could face barriers to employment, education and even housing,” Thomas said.
“Luckily, there is a process to prohibit public access to the specific criminal records regarding your case. Known as expungement in some places, Georgia law refers to this process as record restriction. This is truly giving someone a second chance, a new lease on life as they say. It is truly a blessing to be able to play a part in something so life changing for our community.”
The State Bar of Georgia's Pro Bono Project, Georgia Legal Service Program, the Valdosta Bar Association, the Administrative Offices of the Courts, Lowndes County Solicitor General's Office, Lowndes County, City of Valdosta, Valdosta State University, CASH Prosperity Campaign, A Work In Progress, Elite Southern, Big Nick's, Black Voters Matter and other groups partner for this event.
Thomas said the first 200 registrants will have their GCIC reports pulled for free. The goal is to assist 300 community residents with their record restrictions (expungement).
If an agency would like to participate as a vendor, email mentalwealthcenter@gmail.com. To register, interested participants will need to visit the Mental Wealth Center, 601 N. Ashley St., to complete the registration application, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on registering as a participant for the record restriction clinic or as a vendor at our career fair, give us a call at (229) 234-2364 or (229) 375-0560 or email at mentalwealthcenter@gmail.com.
