Recoil plans Ukrainian relief night

VALDOSTA – Recoil Trampoline Park is known for its spirit nights in support of local charities and organizations, but this upcoming spirit night, organizers said, is special.
Recoil has scheduled a Ukrainian Relief Night, 3-9 p.m. Friday, April 8.
A portion of the proceeds with be donated to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
“The main reason we felt inspired to stand with Ukraine is one of our employees and manager, Nataliia, has shared heartbreaking stories of what her family and friends are experiencing,” Trent Coggins, owner, said.
Nataliia Yakushko, a Ukrainian student, came to Valdosta in 2016.
She met Coggins during her tenure at Valdosta State University.
“I am blessed to be able to speak about the situation with my friends at Recoil and it’s inspiring because they are so open to help however they can,” Yakushko said.
Through the years, Yakushko has spoken so highly of her country, Coggins said, and it inspired the Recoil team to support the cause.
Currently, Yakushko is attending the University of Tennessee to receive her Ph.D. in entrepreneurship.
While most college students vacation or relax on their spring break, she organized medical relief for Ukraine with her department at the University of Tennessee.
She traveled to Poland to deliver the medial supplies collected and plans to do much more.
“When others see Ukraine on the TV, they just see a country but I see my people,” Yakushko said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.