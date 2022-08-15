VALDOSTA – Recoil Trampoline Park launched phase three of its expansion Friday with a new immersive experience.
Hyperdeck is an all-new immersive, virtual reality experience at Recoil in Valdosta. Up to four players enter into a virtual world featuring a full-motion floor and multi-sensory effects like strong winds, heat and earth-rattling movements. The game continues outside as spectators help or challenge players via tablets located around the exterior of the Hyperdeck station.
Trent Coggins, owner, said, “Hyperdeck is already a hit. There was a line as soon as we fired it up today and the employees came in just to try it the night before.”
Coggins said, this type of virtual experience is one of fewer than 15 in the U.S.
Hyperdeck brings a theme-park level experience and currently offers two games.
Creative Works Game Description:
Dreamsaver — "A group of Dreamsavers travel into a child's dream to deliver an epiphany and are stopped by a nightmare. Multiple endings and a variety of blasters and power-ups make for a rich experience that evolves with the players. Length: 10 minutes."
H.A.I.R.: "H.A.I.R. imagines a world where a 1980s guitar hero becomes a villain in a post-apocalyptic world. Players fly through the night collecting crystals and destroying robotic henchmen. Breathtaking environments, spine-tingling effects, and a soaring soundtrack make H.A.I.R. one sweet ride. Length: 10 minutes."
According to Creative Works, game developers are currently working on new games to rollout for the virtual reality experience.
Clay York and Miea Green were among the first customers to try the Hyperdeck experience.
York and Green said they had never done anything like that before and never expected to have the experience in Valdosta.
York said, “It was great! It was very immersive but not too much. The effects add a lot to the game experience.”
As Recoil prepares for their third anniversary, this is one of three phases that has kept the attraction popular.
“We launched phase one with the trampoline park, phase two was the laser tag, and phase three is Hyperdeck,” Coggins said. “We are excited for what is to come in the next phase at Recoil.”
