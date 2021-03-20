VALDOSTA – The Exchange Club of Valdosta recently honored four first-responders for their work in the community.
Detective Heather Turner of the Valdosta Police Department, Lt. Kerry Quinn of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Capt. James Clinkscales of the Valdosta Fire Department and Firefighter Baily Holt of Lowndes County Fire Rescue were all recognized.
The award reception took place during a club luncheon Thursday, March 11, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
All four first-responders received $100 and a plaque.
Roger Horton, club president, said the number of recipients is the most the Exchange Club has awarded in his nearly four years being an organization member.
All four were recommended for the award by their superiors.
Though the Exchange Club largely focuses on child abuse prevention, Horton said the club also centers itself on crime and fire prevention.
"It's the thing that we try to do every year to recognize the people who are frontline. ... We feel like it's important to recognize those people," he said of the award luncheon.
While two nonprofits did not get awards, they were gifted with check donations.
The Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County was given $2,000 and The Haven was given $1,500.
Horton said the club sponsors the nonprofits annually as part of its efforts to help stop child abuse.
"These are critical organizations in our community," he said. "A lot of people don't know what goes on in our community, so this part of our focus as an organization to help out through these agencies (to) help out the people who are in the most need."
Horton said membership enrollment is currently open for interested participants.
The Exchange Club was founded by Charles A. Berkey in Detroit, Mich., in 1911, according to the club's history.
"At his suggestion, the name 'Exchange' was selected because the group wanted to exchange ideas and information with like-minded individuals about how to better serve their communities," historical documents state.
The Exchange Club of Valdosta was established in 1946.
The national focal point of the agency is community service with crime and fire prevention being significant.
Visit facebook.com/ValdostaExchange, or call Horton at (229) 548-2818, to learn about club meetings and how to complete a membership application.
