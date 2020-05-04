Realtors donate to United Way

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Realtors presented Greater Valdosta United Way with a $1,500 check to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
Greater Valdosta United Way and its partner agencies have been "working tirelessly to help the people in our communities who have experienced hardships due to the pandemic," according to a statement released by the United Way.
Without community partners such as the Valdosta Board of Realtors, Greater Valdosta United Way would not be able to serve the community, United Way representatives said.
The mission of the Greater Valdosta United Way "is to improve people's lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community," representatives said. "For more than 65 years, the GVUW has worked to improve our community starting at its roots with long-term solutions focused on education, income stability, and health and wellness – the building blocks to better lives and stronger communities."
The Greater Valdosta United Way serves the residents of Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
For additional information, visit unitedwayvaldosta.org, call (229) 242-2208, or visit on Facebook and Instagram.
