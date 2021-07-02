Realtors donate to United Way

Submitted PhotoValdosta Board of Realtors President Janice MacMillan, Misty Yeargan, PE, Mary Straka, June Mercer, Jennifer McCranie, CBC affiliated member, Kelly Robbins, Ashley McMillan, Steve Miller, Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way director, Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer for Second Harvest, and Darcy Gunter, director of adult and children’s ministries for Living Bridges Ministries.

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Realtors presented the Greater Valdosta United Way with a check to help partner agencies Living Bridges Ministry and Second Harvest of South Georgia. 

Greater Valdosta United Way and its partner agencies "work tirelessly to help the people in our communities who have experienced hardships," United Way representatives said in a statement. "Without community partners like the Valdosta Board of Realtors, Greater Valdosta United Way would not be able to serve the communities." 

