Realtors donate to United Way

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Realtors presented the Greater Valdosta United Way with a check to help partner agencies Living Bridges Ministry and Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Greater Valdosta United Way and its partner agencies "work tirelessly to help the people in our communities who have experienced hardships," United Way representatives said in a statement. "Without community partners like the Valdosta Board of Realtors, Greater Valdosta United Way would not be able to serve the communities."
