Realtors donate to arts center

Submitted Photo
Members of the Valdosta Board of Realtors presented a $4,000 check to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the purchase of custom-made shelves and furniture for the Roberta George Gallery. The new shelving will hold the center’s collection of more than 600 art books for patrons to use. Minnette Suddarth, Sementha Mathews, Mary Straka, Melinda Thomas, Austin Plyler, Misty Yeargan, Missy Sherwood, Amelia Hidy, Jeani Synyard and Kathryn Swann-Tart attend the presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.