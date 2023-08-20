MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The new commander of Moody Air Force Base’s 23d Wing faces challenges as the facility prepares to make some major changes.
Col. Paul E. Sheets took over leadership of the 23d Wing on July 6. Before that, he was vice commander of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
He received his commission through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2000 and has more than 2,700 flight hours in a variety of aircraft. He earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the Academy, a master’s degree from the Air University in 2012 and another master’s, this time in strategic studies, from the U.S. Army War College.
This is not his first posting to Moody; from July 2006 through July 2008, he was the flight commander of the 41st Rescue Squadron, and from January-July 2009, he was the weapons and tactics flight commander for the 347th Operations Support Group.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Combat Action Medal.
Sheets recently spoke with The Valdosta Daily Times about his career and his plans for the base.
Which of your past duty postings do you consider your most challenging?
The colonel said his previous postings to Moody from 2006-09 were stressful.
“The operations tempo was high,” he said, referring to missions to Iraq and Afghanistan. “It took a lot out of people. … Every day, traveling and training.
“We needed to be the best at all times so we could execute rescue missions.”
Being gone for long stretches of time also took its toll on families, Sheets said.
“We didn’t have wifi at every location,” he said.
Moody will be undergoing major changes soon as the A-10s are phased out and F-35s are brought in. What will you do to help the base transition?
For several years, Moody has hosted A-10C “Warthog” ground attack planes famed for flying “low and slow” over battlefields to pick off targets.
Recently the Air Force decided to start phasing out the Warthog for new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, with the first A-10Cs being withdrawn from Moody next year.
Sheets said he has three major considerations about preparing the base for the changeover:
— Taking care of the airmen. “Anytime there is a big change, there’s stress for the airmen and civilians,” he said. “Pilots and support personnel need a game plan.”
— Keeping the public in the loop. “We need to inform the public about how F-35s will impact the community,” Sheets said.
— Supporting construction needs. “We need to see what needs to be built,” he said.
This is not your first posting to Moody. What do you look forward to in returning?
Sheets said the Valdosta area is great for outdoor events. He said his family enjoys sports.
Another attraction is the area’s restaurants. “Looking forward to El Toreo, Mom and Dad’s and Zacadoo’s for hot dogs,” he said.
Is your family coming to Moody with you? What do they think of the Moody/Valdosta/Lowndes area?
Sheets and his wife have five children, ranging in age from 3-12 years old.
“(The children) think they saw an alligator in a pond,” he said.
Will the switchover to F-35s shift Moody’s mission?
‘Yes, in a way,” Sheets said.
The 74th and 75th fighter squadrons will be switched over to the new F-35s. That, he said, means a lot of Warthog pilots will have to train on the newer planes.
Asked if the distinctive shark-face paint job for the 75th, the “Flying Tigers” — descended from the legendary World War II squadron — would be continued with the new planes, Sheets said that is “yet to be determined.”
