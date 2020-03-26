VALDOSTA – Fire officials are reading aloud to students this week as schools continue to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Valdosta Fire Department has set up a virtual reading program via Facebook for firemen to read children’s books in online videos.
Fire Chief Brian Boutwell kicked off the program Tuesday by reading Kimberly and James Dean’s “Pete the Cat and the New Guy.”
The session concluded with Boutwell explaining that everyone has something that they can do despite their differences. He encouraged families to practice exit drills for escaping fires and to have a meeting place.
The video has received hundreds of views.
“I am very thankful for the virtual reading program that has provided a creative way that we can continue to be involved with the children in and beyond our community,” he said.
The city established the temporary video series as one of the ways officials can continue their community outreach and engagement with residents, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
The Valdosta Police Department will upload a few reading videos.
The program will provide a lighthearted activity for parents and students during a stressful time, Johnson said.
“I think it still allows children to be able to see the fire department and see the police department and the faces of the folks who work in our department and still have that engagement,” she said.
“I think that building those relationships at a young age is important and we’re trying to find creative ways to do that right now while they’re out of school.”
Among other titles on the book list are “The Giving Tree” and various “Dr. Seuss” books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.