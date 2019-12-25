REACH scholars sign for scholarship

ALDOSTA – Both Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools held signing ceremonies recently for their respective REACH scholars.
Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, or REACH, Georgia is a needs-based scholarship that gives promising eighth-grade students an opportunity to pursue post-secondary opportunities, school officials said. REACH scholars must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA in core classes and exhibit good behavior and attendance through middle and high school.
Scholars who successfully maintain their status will receive a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any HOPE eligible school in Georgia with many colleges matching or double matching this scholarship.
The 2019-20 REACH Scholars for Lowndes County Schools are Anna Altepeter, Riley Brown, Delaynie DuBose, Jamil Horton and Parker Jones, school officials said.
The scholars for Valdosta City Schools are Adrian Brown, Edgar Guerrero, DaMarea Leggett, Magan Wesley and Keziah Wright-Gross, school officials said.
While the students are only in eighth-grade, each one “signed” to the college they would like to attend in the future.
The schools had to raise $2,500 per student with the rest of the scholarship funding coming from REACH. Lowndes thanked Kenny Moore II, a former Viking and Blazer football player, who is currently an NFL player with the Indianapolis Colts, for his donation. Valdosta thanked PCA and the Harley Langdale Foundation for their contributions.
The scholars represent the graduating class of 2024.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.