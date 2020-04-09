'RCUT' proposed for Huntley Drive

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation has proposed a reduced conflict u-turn, or RCUT, on Bemiss Road at the intersection of Huntley Drive.
A raised 425-foot continuous curb topped with reflective vertical posts, known as bollards, would be installed to block Huntley Drive traffic from turning left, according to a transportation department statement.
Motorists would have to turn right and travel approximately 1,000 feet to make a u-turn to travel south on Bemiss Road.
“This location does not have the traffic volume to qualify for a signal but the RCUT will benefit drivers and help with traffic flow. Drivers won't have to navigate an intersection with traffic coming from both directions,” Van Mason, district engineer, said in a statement.
The transportation department recently completed its sixth traffic engineering study of the intersection at the request of city officials. The purpose of the RCUT installation is to cut down on “angle collisions” as GDOT states there were nine crashes at this intersection reported from January 2016 through July 2019.
Seven of the crashes were angle collisions.
RCUTs nationally have reduced fatal crashes by 70% and injury crashes by 42%, according to state officials.
"Drivers making left turns are attempting to go around vehicles stopped in the median, causing confusion within the intersection," Randy Rathburn, district traffic engineer, said in a statement.
For this project to be completed, the proposed design must be approved by the State Transportation Office and chief engineer. Money for the project will come from the state motor fuel tax and is estimated to cost less than $60,000, according to GDOT. Construction will likely not begin until 2021.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
