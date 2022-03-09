Ray City man sentenced for sex crimes

RAY CITY — A Ray City man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to several sex crime charges, the district attorney said.
Ronnie Eugene Wiard, 50, of Ray City was sentenced to 50 years, 25 to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to a statement from Alapaha District Attorney Chase Studstill.
He was sentenced on felony charges of two counts of child molestation plus other charges, DA representatives said.
Wiard was indicted in February 2021.
“I thank Officer Larry Marshall and Investigator Fred Busbin of the Nashville Police Department for their hard work and professionalism in investigating this case,” Studstill said. “I would also like to thank the Children’s Advocacy Center for their assistance. Their specialized training in conducting child-victim interviews is invaluable in our area. They are remarkable in what they do to minimize trauma for these victims. We are thankful that this child has to avoid any future trauma by having to revisit the incidences during a trial. The welfare of the victim and safety of potential victims in these cases is a high priority in my office. I would like to thank my Chief Assistant District Attorney J. Allen Lawson who prosecuted this case. He, along with our victim advocates Ina Thomas and Latisha Ennis, prepared this case for trial and were instrumental in obtaining a guilty plea.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.