Ray City man faces child porn charge

RAY CITY — Authorities arrested a Berrien County man on a child pornography charge on Nov. 23.
The suspect — a 60-year-old Ray City man — was already a registered sex offender, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation after getting tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the distribution of images showing child sexual abuse.
The investigation led to a search warrant being carried out at the suspect’s home, where computer gear was seized and the suspect arrested.
The GBI’s Douglas office and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office assisted in executing the search warrant.
Authorities ask anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at (404) 270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
