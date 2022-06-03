Ray City man dies in chase with deputies

RAY CITY — A Ray City man died in a chase with deputies Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement released late this week.
Around 2 a.m., GSP Patrol Post 13 in Tifton was asked to help Berrien County deputies with a chase involving a motorcycle, troopers said.
Before the trooper responding could catch up to the pursuit, the motorcycle crashed on a curve on Hutchinson Parrish Road, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree, the GSP said.
The motorcyclist — identified as Jason Dewayne Miller, 44, of Ray City — was killed, the statement said.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
