Ray City couple die in shooting

RAY CITY — Authorities are investigating a Thursday shooting that left two people dead in Ray City.
At about 5 p.m., Lanier County deputies went to Courtney Way in Ray City following a 911 call about a domestic dispute, said Chief Deputy Stryde Jones of the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
While the deputies approached a camper at the site, Lisa Revello, 54, opened the door just as someone inside shot her, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
As deputies took cover, a second shot was heard coming from inside the camper.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper and found Mark Joiner, 54, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the GBI said.
Revello and Joiner were in a relationship and living in the camper, according to the GBI statement.
The GBI medical examiner’s office in Macon will conduct autopsies.
Lanier County Sheriff's Office issued a statement stating that, in addition to Lowndes County, Berrien County authorities also responded to the site. Ray City is part of Lanier and Berrien counties and sits just north of the Lowndes County line.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
