Rathmann graduates dual-enrollment program

VALDOSTA – Hailey Rathmann, a Wiregrass Georgia Technical College culinary arts graduate, found the dual-enrollment program to be the perfect ingredient to help succeed.
Before attending college, Rathmann was homeschooled from preschool and up until she started taking dual-enrollment courses, college officials said in a statement. In addition to her schooling, she stayed busy with dance and Bible studies.
When she began taking classes at Wiregrass, she took core classes such as American history, English literature, biology, and degree-specific courses in her chosen field of culinary arts.
Rathmann started cooking and baking at a young age, so a career in this field fit perfectly with her interests, college officials said. She learned about the Wiregrass culinary arts program when her older sister began taking dual-enrollment classes while in high school.
“When I started taking college credit while in high school, I signed up for culinary arts classes and learned quickly I wanted to earn my degree in this field,” she said.
Taking college classes while in high school helped her not only save time but also save money, college officials said. Because she took her classes as a dual-enrollment student, they counted for both high school and college coursework.
“For me by taking classes ahead in college, helped me to graduate high school a year early,” Rathmann said.
When asked if she would recommend dual-enrollment to others, she said, “I can’t recommend it enough to other high school students, and a big thank you to the many people who helped me through the dual-enrollment and college process. I’m so grateful to all the staff and instructors at Wiregrass for being so willing to work with me over the past few years.”
She graduated from high school in May 2020 and from Wiregrass in December with her culinary arts degree and ServSafe certification, her associate of applied science in occupational studies and technical certificates of food production worker 1, prep cook and catering specialist. She works at Holt’s Sweet Shop where she began as an intern and is now employed full-time.
