Rash of car break-ins has sheriff urging caution

VALDOSTA — A recent spate of car break-ins has the Lowndes County sheriff asking drivers to be extra careful about safety.
A check of sheriff's department reports Wednesday found five incidents from Oct. 26 on Karaline Circle and surrounding streets. This area is just off Bemiss Road on the north end of Valdosta.
Most of the break-ins took place at about 4:30 a.m., reports show.
In one case, someone not only tried to enter an unlocked car but tried to enter a house in the 3900 block of Karaline Circle, reports show.
Among the items taken during the break-ins were a wallet, an Ohio driver's license, a credit card, a gold car key and a Moody Air Force Base flight line ID card.
Aside from Karaline Circle, streets hit that night included nearby Crusader Court and McKenzie Lane.
Almost 24 hours later — at about 5 a.m. on nearby North Ridge Road — another car break-in occurred, with a battery jumper cable, valued at $20, stolen, reports show. In this case, deputies responded to the area after a "suspicious person" was seen trying to enter automobiles, a report said.
"We have a big problem with that area," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. "There are a lot of juveniles there; we've had a previous history of break-ins in that area."
There have been no arrests in this spate of break-ins, though there are suspects, he said.
The sheriff urged people be extra careful about removing valuables from their cars and locking their vehicles.
"Don't leave billfolds or weapons in plain view (in a car)," Paulk said. "Take your valuables inside."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
