VALDOSTA – Georgia Beer Company breathed new life into the century-old waterworks building downtown two years ago.
Georgia Beer Company officially opened its doors Feb. 4, 2019.
The opening of the brewery was more than five years in the making. Starting out as a Kickstarter campaign and turning into a public-private partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Georgia Beer has been a downtown destination since groundbreaking in March 2018.
“The city has been a supporter since day one,” Jones said.
What started in a garage for Chris Jones and J. Ryce Martin has since become a thriving business, with the duo celebrating the brewery's anniversary Saturday.
Jones and Martin started with just five employees, including themselves, and now have 21, exceeding the number in their original agreement.
The past two years have brought a lot of attention, not just to the business itself, but to Valdosta.
Jones added there may have been some naysayers who feared they'd just be another bar but he said he feels they've proven their merit.
They've been able to maintain a safe environment while bringing in jobs and putting money back into the tax base.
“Not to say people can't have a good time; it just needs to be a responsible time,” Jones said.
By looking at the license plates in the parking lot, Jones said he can see how many people are traveling through, whether specifically for their beer or on their way to Florida.
“That's why we chose Valdosta,” Jones said. “It's the conduit for East Coast traveling.”
Their beer has traveled far beyond Valdosta as well with a Publix deal that brought their six-packs to stores across the state.
Jones said Publix certainly won't be the end of the big-box partnerships either as Georgia Beer has set its eyes on Target and Kroger for 2021.
In stores this year, the company expects to go from display shelves to the cooler.
The brewery's partnership with Savannah Distributing brought a warehouse to town.
While the brewery had to close its doors for a bit last year due to the COVID-19 mandate, it experienced a rise in package sales.
Production increased during the pandemic, leading to two new tanks that hold a combined 2,400 gallons.
Jones said he is proud that during the pandemic, he did not have to cut staff hours or lay off any workers. Even during the closure, the brewery kept staff busy with curbside orders.
The beer garden reopened first, when restrictions allowed, Jones said, and tables outside were already “socially distanced.”
The taproom has since reopened with masks and extra hand sanitizer.
Jones said all the measures the company has taken have yielded positive results with only one worker testing COVID-19 positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
The anniversary occasion included the unveiling of the brewery's latest game: a dartboard. Jones said while the business used to offer board games, he felt that during COVID-19 there would be too many hands touching pieces. He said he is excited to offer the dartboard as a bit of entertainment while people enjoy their beer.
Another hit came with the moratorium put on airmen, preventing Moody Air Force Base personnel from coming into the building. Jones got the green light from the Air Force, allowing airmen to enter the building if they are purchasing to-go products.
A canning line has been added to the brewery, cutting out the middle man.
“It's much more affordable for us to do it ourselves,” Jones said.
The canning line will allow more variety in releases, including seasonal six-pack releases every quarter.
The seasons also bring with it events that Jones and staff have already grown to love, but Jones said the “creme de la creme” is Oktoberfest.
Observed for the last two years with a week of authentic food, music and a Miss Oktoberfest pageant, Jones said it is the event they look forward to the most every year.
Oktoberfest also holds sentimental value; it was Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga., that gave Jones and Martin the idea to open Georgia Beer Company.
For people who have found themselves loving Georgia Beer Company, there are spots left to join the Georgia Beer coalition. Cost is $150 for the full year and includes a T-shirt, ID card, free four ounces of beer, access to early beer releases and a large end-of-year party.
Jones said he has come to rely on the coalition when it comes to new beers.
“It's a great group,” Jones said. “We rely on them for feedback for beers and they are not afraid to give their opinion.”
Having the beer garden allows Georgia Beer to be one of the few venues in Valdosta to safely have live music, with local musician Jen Anders handling booking and bringing in acts every weekend.
Anyone interested in playing can contact Anders at jenandersbooking@gmail.com
Georgia Beer Company is located at 109 S. Briggs St. and open seven days a week; 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; noon-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays; 12:30-6 p.m. Sundays.
